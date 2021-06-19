Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,146 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 534,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

