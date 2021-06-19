Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.