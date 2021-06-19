Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $264,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 98.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 265,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $162.13 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

