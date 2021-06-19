Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.45 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

