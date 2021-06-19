Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $40.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.