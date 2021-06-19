Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,813 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock worth $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.29 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

