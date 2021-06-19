Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $922.50 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,445.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.