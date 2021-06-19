Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

