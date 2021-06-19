Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells $52,806.96 in Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

