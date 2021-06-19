Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 719.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

