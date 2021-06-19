Korea Investment CORP Sells 155,500 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 638.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

