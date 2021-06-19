Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,368 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4,717.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 430.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

