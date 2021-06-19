Geode Capital Management LLC Has $377.69 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $377,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.93.

NYSE MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $198.81 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

