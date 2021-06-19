International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

