Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 48,426 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,426 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ball worth $24,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

