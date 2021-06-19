(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

(GRT.TO) has a fifty-two week low of C$30.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.97.

Get (GRT.TO) alerts:

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The company had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for (GRT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.