Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 418,611 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Trimble worth $65,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.