Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

