Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $69,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

