v.systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.83 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and $2.29 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,226,862,687 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,254,223 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

