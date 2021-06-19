Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Griffon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

