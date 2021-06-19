Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,464,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

