Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 13th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

