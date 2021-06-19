Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 446 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.