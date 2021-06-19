TheStreet Downgrades Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to D+

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

