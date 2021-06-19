Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,323,000 after buying an additional 279,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,008,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,805,000 after acquiring an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

