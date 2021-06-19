Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $248.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

