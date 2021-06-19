Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $331.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.13 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

