Ethic Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenaris by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Tenaris stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

