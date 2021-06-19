Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,284 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE:VMC opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.88.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.