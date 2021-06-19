Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.69 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

