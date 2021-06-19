DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $67,873.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $67,873.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00060169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00741184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083574 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

