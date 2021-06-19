William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

NYSE FCN opened at $136.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.