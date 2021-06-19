Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $316.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.35. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

