Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,608,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $366,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

