Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $102.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,977 shares of company stock worth $29,822,780. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

