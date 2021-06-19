M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,464 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

