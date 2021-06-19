Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 88.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of MGA opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.