Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $145,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

