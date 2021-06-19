Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 10,374 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $137.79 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.01.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

