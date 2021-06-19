Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 355.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

