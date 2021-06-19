William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,420 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Integer worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $90.19 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

