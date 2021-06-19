Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

