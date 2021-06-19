Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 267,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

ISBC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

