Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Decreases By 16.8%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

