Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

