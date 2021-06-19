Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EVGN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Evogene by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

