Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $60,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after buying an additional 198,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,080,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

