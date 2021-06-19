Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 2,263 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 2,155.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Gap were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,129 shares of company stock worth $9,398,173. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.74%.

The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

