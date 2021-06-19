Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,208 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.30 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.